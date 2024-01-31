WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: ‘Note of reassurance’

Jen B and Freyja the dog saw a coyote in their West Seattle neighborhood today – and Jen reports doing what you’re supposed to do:

Just a note of reassurance to folks in the 52nd and Stevens area. If they saw a middle aged red haired lady in pajamas waving her arms yelling “Coyote Go Away” about 9:15 am, that was just me. The coyote was running through our backyards by Schmitz Park. She is a lovely young healthy coyote. She did what she was supposed to do and ran away. I was with my dog who is also now very confused. So no harm done, but I am guessing some neighbors think I’m demented.

How to coexist with coyotes, including behaving like that if you see one, is part of what you’ll learn here (click “Preventing Conflict“).

