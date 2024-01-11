West Seattle Art Walk, benefit comedy show, much more for your Thursday

Highlighting tonight’s happenings … 2024’s first West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the new list/map for this quarter:

Some venues have art and receptions for this month’s featured artists, some just art, some food and drink specials for those out on the Art Walk. Here’s where to get previews of venues and who they’re featuring. Most events are 5-8 pm. That includes one of tonight’s highlights, a show by West Seattle High School students at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW). Some run longer, like the Jet City Cauldron Artists’ Pop-Up Shop (5-9 pm, 4547 California SW).

Also happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Open until noon, drop in at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), every Thursday morning!

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Lunch on the Plate.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: Along with presenting artist Michael A. Knutson as part of the West Seattle Art Walk, the winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle. Starting tonight at 7, this is also a site for tonight’s Silent Book Club (see below).

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: As previewed here last night, Maria Chávez speaks online about “The Firsts: Latina Struggles in the United States,” 6 pm. Go here to register for the link.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BENEFIT COMEDY SHOW: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), Cozy Comedy presents a show benefiting the Lafayette Elementary PTA. Check to see if tickets remain!

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

OPEN MIC: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), open mic for musicians of all genres.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

Planning something that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!