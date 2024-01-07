WEEK AHEAD: Talk with police, community advocates at Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering on Tuesday

Also ahead this week: The next general gathering of the Admiral Neighborhood Association, in person on Tuesday (January 9th). Among other agenda items, ANA says it’s a chance to talk with police about community-safety concerns. Here’s the preview sent by ANA:

Join us Tuesday as we begin 2024 with updates from the Southwest Precinct, a conversation highlighting a campaign to create a more safe and livable, people-oriented district. We will also be giving previews and dates for 2024 events as well as presenting volunteer opportunities to get involved with us. The gathering will be held at Admiral Church, 4320 SW Hill St., at 7 pm.

Here’s our report on what happened at the ANA’s last general gathering, in November.