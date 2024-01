(WSB photo, Rep. Jayapal at West Seattle town hall in 2018)

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s first town-hall meeting of 2024 will be in her home neighborhood – West Seattle. It’s planned for 5:30 pm Wednesday (January 24th) and her office is asking for RSVPs as they finalize the location; if you’re interested in attending, here’s the form to use to RSVP. Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th District, which stretches far to the north and south – see the map here.