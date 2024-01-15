WEDNESDAY: Highland Park Improvement Club online town hall, with rebuilding update

This week brings a multitude of meetings of note in West Seattle. The newest one announced is Highland Park Improvement Club‘s Wednesday night online town hall. A major topic: Progress report on the reconstruction plan for HPIC’s building at 1212 SW Holden, gutted by fire in June 2021. Our last major update on the project was back in August; it’s still moving through the permit system, and nonprofit HPIC continues fundraising to cover what insurance won’t. HPIC also has openings for more community involvement. The meeting is at 7 pm Wednesday (January 17) and you’ll find the attendance link and phone options by going here.