TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: January’s final Monday

6:02 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, January 29th!

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

After a record high of 61 on Sunday, today’s expected to be warmer than normal too – high near 60, partly sunny, chance of rain (especially tonight). Today’s sunrise will be at 7:40 am, sunset at 5:05 pm.

TRANSIT NOTESs

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene). Thank you!