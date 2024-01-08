West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

37℉

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info

January 8, 2024 6:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, January 8th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

More rain expected, breezy tonight, high in the upper 40s. Also, a Wind Advisory alert has been issued for 4 am-10 pm Tuesday. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:56 am, and the sun will set at 4:35 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

More work on the signal at Highland Park Way and Holden this week – mast arms for the permanent signal. Lane closures are expected.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.