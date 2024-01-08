TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, January 8th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

More rain expected, breezy tonight, high in the upper 40s. Also, a Wind Advisory alert has been issued for 4 am-10 pm Tuesday. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:56 am, and the sun will set at 4:35 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERT

More work on the signal at Highland Park Way and Holden this week – mast arms for the permanent signal. Lane closures are expected.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!