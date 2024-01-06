West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Alki Avenue collision injures pedestrian

January 6, 2024 5:37 pm
5:37 PM: Thanks for the tip. A police and fire response in the 1700 block of Alki Avenue has the street blocked. We’re working to find out what’s happening.

5:46 PM: The initial dispatch was for what responders were told was a “vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.” … We don’t know the pedestrian’s condition, but the SFD medic unit was dispatched without transporting, which can mean injuries weren’t life-threatening.

6 PM: All SFD units have cleared the scene.

6:13 PM: SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells us the pedestrian, a man in his mid-50s, had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Alki Avenue collision injures pedestrian"

  • ConcernedCommoner January 6, 2024 (5:55 pm)
    If this ends up being yet another car vs ped or bike, I wrote an opinion on the city’s complacency in the community forums about the problems surrounding this in West Seattle.  These streets are terrifying and the drivers choose to blaze through areas without accountability. This has got to change. Hopefully those involved are ok in this situation but I’m tired of experiencing, witnessing and reading about others having issues with or  getting hurt/killed by illegal driving habits. Cops are just as guilty partaking in those activities while also failing to hold people accountable. 

  • Di January 6, 2024 (6:02 pm)
    1. I got home minutes before this emergency response. I had driven all the way around Alki and SO very cautiously. in this weather it’s crucial to drive slowly and observe each and every crosswalk it is so hard to see pedestrians when it’s dark, raining, streets are wet shiny black slick and reflections from headlights etc. making it very very challenging to see and dangerous for pedestrians. I had another driver speeding up from behind, riding my tail and questioned how there are drivers on the road who will directly endanger pedestrians lives due to speed, negligence all the time they just do not seem to get it. I don’t know what happened in this instance but I take the responsibility and role to keep others safe when driving so very seriously and am beyond frustrated when others do not. 

