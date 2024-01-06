UPDATE: Alki Avenue collision injures pedestrian

5:37 PM: Thanks for the tip. A police and fire response in the 1700 block of Alki Avenue has the street blocked. We’re working to find out what’s happening.

5:46 PM: The initial dispatch was for what responders were told was a “vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.” … We don’t know the pedestrian’s condition, but the SFD medic unit was dispatched without transporting, which can mean injuries weren’t life-threatening.

6 PM: All SFD units have cleared the scene.

6:13 PM: SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells us the pedestrian, a man in his mid-50s, had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by private ambulance.