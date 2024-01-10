THURSDAY: Words, Writers, Southwest Stories’ first online event of 2024 – and what’s ahead

This Thursday, January 11, is the second Thursday of the month, which means it’s time for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly online speaker series, Words, Writers, Southwest Stories. SWSHS’s Elizabeth Rudrud gives us this preview – not just of tomorrow’s speaker, but also who’s ahead, and a request for your feedback:

Our first Words, Writers, Southwest Stories program is this Thursday, featuring Maria Chávez, Professor of Political Science at Pacific Lutheran University. Her talk, “The Firsts: Latina Struggles in the United States,” explores the unique challenges Latina professionals in the US face and draws from wide-ranging interviews and her own personal experiences.

The Words, Writers, Southwest Stories program is a monthly speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society with support from Humanities Washington, 4Culture, and the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture.

This year, we will present talks on a range of topics including:

February – Nancy Koppleman, “The Oldest Hatred: Coming to Terms with Antisemitism”

March – Harriet Baskas, “Wonderful, Weird, and Worrisome Objects in Washington State Museums”

April – Kestrel Smith, “Fish Wars: Tribal Rights, Resistance, and Resiliency in the Pacific NW”

May – Luther Adams, “A Space for Black History”

July – Shin Yu Pai, “Ten Thousand Things: Artifacts of Asian American Life”

These programs are always free but donations are greatly appreciated. Programs are presented online on the second Thursday of each month. [Register here for Thursday’s link.]

Is there a speaker or topic you would like to see included in our 2024 series? The Southwest Seattle Historical Society would like to hear from you! Send in your suggestions to museum@loghousemuseum.org