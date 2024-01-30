THEATER: ‘Born With Teeth’ previews Wednesday, opens Thursday at ArtsWest

The next production at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) is about to open. The preview night for “Born With Teeth” – by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Mathew Wright – is tomorrow, and the official opening night is Thursday (7:30 pm both nights). ArtsWest notes, “‘Born with Teeth’ features Michael Monicatti as Kit Marlowe and Ricky Spaulding as William Shakespeare. The two actors went to college together at the University of Washington and are now featured on stages all over Seattle and beyond. ArtsWest welcomes both to our stage for the first time.” More about the play – including the link for tickets – is on ArtsWest’s website.