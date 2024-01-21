SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS varsity basketball teams host Cleveland

With two weeks to go in high-school basketball’s regular season, we checked in on Chief Sealth International High School‘s two Saturday night varsity home games.
The Sealth girls opened the night with a big win.
They beat Cleveland 74-29.
(#11, sophomore Dajah Johnson)
The girls’ record is now up to 8-7. Their win came with an assistant coach filling in at the helm – former West Seattle High School basketball star Grace Sarver:
In the nightcap, the Seahawk boys lost narrowly to Cleveland, 65-63.
It was Senior Night, so that meant some special recognition for the players who will graduate this year:
(#0, senior James McAllister II)
The boys’ record is now 3-13. Their next game is at Franklin, as is the girls’ next game; the boys play at 7:30 pm Tuesday (January 23), the girls play at 7:30 Wednesday (January 24).
| 0 COMMENTS