SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS varsity basketball teams host Cleveland

With two weeks to go in high-school basketball’s regular season, we checked in on Chief Sealth International High School‘s two Saturday night varsity home games.

(#24, junior Fahima Mohamed)

The Sealth girls opened the night with a big win.

(#14, sophomore Alysse Bland)

They beat Cleveland 74-29.

(#11, sophomore Dajah Johnson)

The girls’ record is now up to 8-7. Their win came with an assistant coach filling in at the helm – former West Seattle High School basketball star Grace Sarver:

In the nightcap, the Seahawk boys lost narrowly to Cleveland, 65-63.

It was Senior Night, so that meant some special recognition for the players who will graduate this year:

(#14, senior Ocean Freeman)

(#22, senior Natniel Goitaom)

(#0, senior James McAllister II)

The boys’ record is now 3-13. Their next game is at Franklin, as is the girls’ next game; the boys play at 7:30 pm Tuesday (January 23), the girls play at 7:30 Wednesday (January 24).