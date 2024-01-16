Sing, play, run, learn, listen, dine, and more activities for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Bald Eagle, photographed last Thursday on Alki Point by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings 9 am-noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: Today and tomorrow, a dine-out benefit for Friends of Roxhill Elementary continues at The Westy (7908 35th SW), 11 am-11:45 pm. Dine in and mention you’re there to support Roxhill, or order online and use code ROXHILL.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

FREE VACCINATION CLINIC: Flu and COVID vaccinations available, no insurance required, for adults and children, 2-5 pm, at the YWCA‘s Greenbridge Learning Center (9720 8th SW).

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. No major actions expected, but there is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SLEATER-KINNEY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: The legendary NW band visits Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) to sign their new album before it’s released later this week. Buy a copy to get in – via pre-order or at the event.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any time. Details in our calendar listing.

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new on these long nights! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Interested in singing with a choir? The Boeing Employees Choir – not limited to Boeing employees – rehearses in West Seattle, 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), and you’re invited to drop in.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: All welcome at 6:30 pm online meeting – our listing has info, including how to RSVP for the meeting link.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

‘UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING’: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

PARENT EDUCATION TALK: Two topics – “The Strong-Willed Child” and “Understanding Middle Schoolers,” 7 pm at Hope Lutheran School (4456 42nd SW), all welcome.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

What’s ahead? Preview it via our event calendar – and if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!