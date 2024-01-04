Silent Book Club at 11 locations, Westside School virtual info night, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Early-morning fishing at Seacrest Pier – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From reading to running, here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), every Thursday morning!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Llama Fusion.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle. Starting tonight at 7, this is also a site for tonight’s Silent Book Club (see below).

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, starting at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL VIRTUAL INFORMATION NIGHT: 6-7:15 pm, online info night for prospective preschool through 4th-grade families to find out more about Westside School (WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

SILENT BOOK CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: 11 locations for tonight’s gathering, from West Seattle Grounds in the north to Dubsea Coffee in the south – they’re all listed (along with some specials) in our calendar listing. 7-9 pm, choose where you want to be, BYOB(ook), and enjoy!

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

Planning something that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!