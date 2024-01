12:03 PM: No photos yet but thanks to Tiah for asking via a comment – all those sailboats off west-facing West Seattle are part of the year’s first race, the Three Tree Point Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race. 65 registrants, according to the TTPYC website. The route (mapped here) goes from Des Moines to, of course, Duwamish Head, and back.

12:23 PM: Thanks to those who have since sent pics!