SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Time for students and teachers to start this year’s fry-raising

(WSB photos)

In those bags were some of the 2,600 eyed coho-salmon eggs that hundreds of students and teachers in West Seattle are about to raise for the Salmon in the Schools program. Volunteer Phil Sweetland picked them up at the Soos Creek Hatchery this morning, and this afternoon, reps from the 14 participating local schools came to fetch their future fry.

Akemi Sakaida, for Alki Elementary, and Adrian Parke, for Highland Park Elementary, were among those retrieving eggs today outside the home of Sweetland and Judy Pickens, who also is a longtime volunteer with the program (among many other community roles).

Participating students this year range from preschool to high-school age. The eggs will be placed in tanks at schools, where, Pickens explains, “Students will rear their fish and learn about salmon, habitat, and stewardship until releasing their fry in Fauntleroy Creek in May.” (Almost 1,000 people participated in last year’s releases.)