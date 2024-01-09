Parks @ Fauntleroy, police @ Admiral, plus two more calendar highlights for tonight

No weather-related cancellations in so far – we’ll note them on this list if that changes – so here are four tonight-only highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: It’s the season to consider school decisions for next fall, and Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) invites prospective families to visit tonight, 6-7 pm.

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL INFO NIGHT: Hope Lutheran School (4456 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) has a play-based preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, and invites prospective families to an informational event tonight, 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing has the link for preregistering.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Agenda items are scheduled to include a discussion with a Seattle Parks manager about the Lincoln Park pickleball-court plan. Meeting will be in The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s Emerald Room instead of the usual schoolhouse conference room, 7 pm. (9131 California SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), here’s the plan, with public safety high on the agenda:

Join us Tuesday as we begin 2024 with updates from the Southwest Precinct, a conversation highlighting a campaign to create a more safe and livable, people-oriented district. We will also be giving previews and dates for 2024 events as well as presenting volunteer opportunities to get involved with us.

