ORCAS: Southern Resident Killer Whales’ J-Pod baby vanishes

(Photo by Maya Sears, NMFS Permit 27052)

Sad news tonight about the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales’ newest calf, whose birth was first reported by photographer Brittany Noelle one month ago. The Center for Whale Research reports J60 has disappeared:

The Center for Whale Research is sad to report that the youngest member of J pod, J60, was missing during our most recent encounter with the pod. On January 27, CWR researchers conducted a photo ID survey of J pod in San Juan Channel (Encounter #8). During the encounter, photos were obtained of all other members of the pod, including all potential mothers for J60, but J60 himself was not seen. Given his young age, it is extremely unlikely that J60 was off on his own for the entire duration of the encounter. While our protocols require at least three full censuses of the group to confirm mortality, we now believe that J60 is likely deceased.

The calf was believed to have been born in central Puget Sound, though the “residents” range far and wide. CWR’s report says that while the presumed death is sad, it’s not surprising: “The mortality rate for young calves, especially those born to first time mothers, is very high in the southern residents.”