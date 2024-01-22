Options for your West Seattle Monday

(Reader photo, off Alki)

Highlights for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM VACANCY FINALISTS: Under way right now (9:30 am scheduled start), as previewed here – you can watch live here.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW),

Toddler Gym Playtime for ages 1-6 years old. Parent supervision is required. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 pm-5 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three options tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 10 pm, Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!