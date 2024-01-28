Monday protest announced by sister of boy who died at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center

We just received this announcement from Zabiba, who identifies herself as the sister of the Chief Sealth International High School student who died of a gunshot wound last Tuesday at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center:

Tomorrow we are planning to hold a protest against gun violence and to get justice for my younger brother.

This past Tuesday my little brother, 15 years old, was shot at the community center (SWAC) and he died shortly afterwards. This happened during his lunch break during school hours and the weapon hasn’t been found yet and the culprits have been released. The protest will be taking place in front of Chief Sealth International High School @12pm noon.

We hope to get as much support as possible in order to pressure the authorities and make a difference. So we would greatly appreciate it if you could share this flyer to spread awareness. For both the safety of our children and community.