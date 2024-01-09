MLK DAY OF SERVICE: You’re invited to help ‘revitalize’ Denny International Middle School campus

The weather is expected to be a lot calmer by next Monday, which is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a Day of Service for many. One big local volunteering opportunity will be at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), and you can sign up now to be part of this 9 am-1 pm event:

City Year Seattle/King County honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by serving in community at one of our partner schools. This year on Monday, January 15, 2024, our day of service will bring together alumni, donors, community members, and corporate partners as we revitalize Denny International Middle School. Volunteers will have the opportunity to paint murals, improve campus landscaping, clean, and organize the school for students, faculty, and staff. We believe MLK Day is a ‘day on,’ so come join us as we support the students of Denny International Middle School through service.

(If you’re also organizing a Day of Service event that’s open to more volunteers on Monday, please let us know – thanks!)