Memorial service planned January 19 for Steven J. Lacher, 1957-2023

Family and friends will gather January 19 to remember Steve Lacher. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now with his community:

Steven Joseph Lacher

July 4, 1957 – November 21, 2023

Steve passed away peacefully with his siblings by his side after a very courageous, hard-fought 4½-year battle with cancer.

Steve grew up in West Seattle, graduating from Holy Rosary Grade School in 1971 and O’Dea High School in 1975, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Steve toured Europe on his 10-speed Schwinn bike between his Junior and Senior year on his own. After graduation, Steve attended Washington State University. Steve’s love of the outdoors and fishing took him to Alaska, where he spent several summers crabbing in the Behring Sea. Steve joined the US Navy in March of 1985, where he went to school learning the skills as a Boiler Technician. After his medical discharge from the Navy in October of 1989, he continued his education at Seattle Central Community College, earning an AS in Mariner Engineering. Steve used his education to work in his field in both Alaska and Washington. Steve’s last position was with the State of Washington as a Stationary Engineer 2 at Fircrest DSHS, where he retired July 1, 2023.

Steve loved his family, his solitude, his dog Bella, the outdoors, fishing, and all things football. He was disappointed with where the Seahawks were when he passed and had really hoped to be around to see the Huskies play in the National Championship.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Karlene Lacher and his beloved dog Bella. He is survived by his siblings Jean (Michael), Jolene, Jill (Mark), and Joe (Joy) and his nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10:30 AM with reception following at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4139 42nd Ave SW.

Not being one who enjoyed dressing up, and with his love of football, one of Steve’s last requests was that everyone attending his service come wearing your favorite NFL or college football team attire or colors.

The family would like to thank Dr Henry Li and his staff at the Polyclinic Seattle for fighting Steve’s battle with him. We would also like to thank Providence Hospice of Seattle for the care and respect they gave Steve in his final months as well as the support given to our family.

Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation, 2811 S. 102nd St., Suite 220, Tukwila, WA 98168, or Seattle Humane Society, or to the charity of your choice.