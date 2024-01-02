Memorial service planned January 13 for William W. Sauter, 1946-2023

Family and friends will gather January 13 to remember Bill Sauter, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Bill passed away peacefully on October 24, 2023 at the age of 76.

Bill was born November 29, 1946, the only son of Warren and Gretchen Sauter. He was a lifelong resident of West Seattle and the owner of West Seattle Sewer and Drain. He provided service to his customers for over 40 years, often making late-night emergency services to rescue customers from water and sewer damage. After he retired he missed the friendships he made with his customers.

The game of baseball was one of the loves of Bill’s life. He played for West Seattle Little League, West Seattle American Legion and West Seattle High School as a pitcher and outfielder. In 1966, his senior year, he was the captain of the West Seattle High School baseball team and voted that year’s Most Inspirational Player. Later in life, he passed on his love of the game to his son and young players in the West Seattle Pee Wee League.

Also known for his famous garage sales, his sale signs could be seen on the corner of 35th SW and SW 106th in summer and fall months. This fulfilled his love of meeting new people, bartering over prices, sharing stories, and the ups & downs of life. “Let’s Wheel and Deal” was his motto.

Bill was exceptionally proud of his two daughters, his son, and his seven grandchildren. He supported their goals and encouraged them to work hard to accomplish them. His family and friends have memories of the silly, sometimes crazy, but always entertaining things he did to make them laugh.

Bill leaves behind his wife Diane, daughters Julia and Erin, son David & his wife Morresia, and grandchildren Ashley, Emily, Jerin, Elisa, Zach, Lexi and 3 month-old-granddaughter, River. A memorial service will be held in his honor on

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 11:00 am, at Grace Church, 10323 28th Ave SW.