Memorial service January 20 for Terrence A. Menstell, 1960-2023

Family and friends will gather January 20 to remember Terry Menstell. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community now:

Terrence (Terry) Anthony Menstell, age 63, of Seattle, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Terry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Leslie; his mother Marian; brother Steve; sisters Virginia and MaryLynn; his children Elizabeth (Tyler) and Katharine; and his grandson August. He was preceded in death by his father Robert and his brother John.

A proud graduate of the Culinary Arts program at Seattle Central College, Terry worked professionally as a chef in a variety of Seattle-area establishments ranging from the Seattle Sheraton Hotel, the Lakes Club, and the Harbor Club to senior living communities including Madison House – Kirkland, Queen Anne Manor Senior Living, and Sunrise Senior Living – Mercer Island and Bellevue.

A loving and dependable son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, co-worker, and boss, Terry always lent a cheerful and generous helping hand – from picking staff up and driving them to work on snowy early mornings, dead car battery rescues to computer troubleshooting, multiple household dump runs, and moving day help – truck and heavy lifting all included.

A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in West Seattle at 12 noon on January 20, 2024, followed by a light lunch.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to FareStart: https://www.farestart.org/donate.

To share a memory about Terry, please visit the Dignity Memorial site: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/terrence-menstell-11611935