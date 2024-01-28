Meet your new school-board rep, and more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday photo by James Tilley)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar:

MOON ROOM SHOP AND WELLNESS SALE: In person (5902 1/2 California SW) and online, two-day 15% sale all weekend at Moon Room Shop and Wellness (open 11 am-5 pm, and 24/7 online; WSB sponsor).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, prospective families are invited to visit Our Lady of Guadalupe School (34th/Myrtle; WSB sponsor), which serves preschoolers through 8th-graders. More info here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

HOLY ROSARY ALUMNI DAY: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, all Holy Rosary School alums are invited to visit, sign a book, enjoy refreshments. (42nd/Genesee)

HOLY FAMILY BILINGUAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: The only 2-way English/Spanish immersion preschool-through-8th-grade school in Seattle welcomes prospective families to visit noon-3 pm today. (20th/Roxbury; WSB sponsor)

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Noon-2:30 pm open house at this school, which also serves preschool through 8th grade. (42nd/Genesee)

TALK WITH YOUR NEW SCHOOL-BOARD REP: For the first time since her election to the Seattle Public Schools Board, representing District 6 (West Seattle and most of South Park), Gina Topp invites you to a community conversation, 1:30-2:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond, all welcome.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly meeting of the Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-4:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info on this month’s discussion topics.

LADIES’ SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP: 3-5 pm at Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW), for ages 13+. Fundraiser for West Seattle Food Bank, $30 – registration link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Something in the future for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!