Here’s who wants to be your next citywide Seattle City Councilmember

The City Council has just gone public with the list of 72 “qualified applicants” for the citywide position vacated by Teresa Mosqueda‘s move to the King County Council. See it here, along with their application materials. The council meets tomorrow to choose finalists; the person they choose later this month will serve until someone is elected this fall to serve what will then be the final year of Mosqueda’s term. We’re still reading through the 642-page document, but an initial search for West Seattle references brought up some familiar names: Three-time City Council candidate Phil Tavel, West Seattle VFW commander (and Seattle Police Captain) Steve Strand, and former King Conservation District supervisor Chris Porter. Also identifying themselves as West Seattle residents – Cheyenne Baron, Chris Cody, and Nick Duda. We’ll add any other local names we find.