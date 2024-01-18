Here’s what we’ve found out about two vehicle incidents of note

We checked on these two incidents after getting reader photos/questions:

MAIL TRUCK IN DITCH: This happened on SW 106th near the city-limit line this afternoon; as the photo shows, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. KCSO tells us the mail carrier got stuck in the ditch but was unhurt; USPS sent its own tow truck to pull it out.

DRIVER ARRESTED: That was the scene at 47th/Graham around 11 pm last night; the neighbor who sent the photo says, “This guy started hitting cars on Raymond and 46th, then came flying down 47th Ave SW, lost control, then kept flooring it trying to get away.” SPD took the driver into custody; we asked today about what happened next, and a department spokesperson replied, “The 46-year-old male driver was arrested for DUI and will receive the applicable traffic citations as well. After the investigation, he was released from the precinct.”