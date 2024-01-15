HELPING: See what MLK Day of Service volunteers did at Denny International Middle School

(WSB photos)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than a holiday – it’s MLK Day of Service for thousands of volunteers all over the country. Dozens of them spent today at Denny International Middle School, doing work to “revitalize” the school, much of which involved art:

Some of the art celebrates Dr. King and his words:

These fish will hang in a hallway:

Marine themes are a big part of Denny decor, since the school mascot is the dolphin:

Outdoor work was part of the plan too; many of the volunteers were on a well-deserved lunch break when we stopped by:

Today’s work was organized by City Year, which has AmeriCorps members working at Denny throughout the year.