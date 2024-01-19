HELPING: One more MLK Day of Service scene – students at Lincoln Park

The extra-cold weather didn’t keep students from spending their day off as a “day on” back on Monday – the photos and report are from Lincoln Park forest steward Lisa McGinty:

Sharing some highlights from Monday’s MLK Day of Service co-hosted with students from WSHS Earth Club. 53 students from WSHS and other area high schools showed up on a cold morning to help restore our urban forests in Lincoln Park. It was a great ‘youth-leading-youth’ event with WSHS Earth Club leaders helping to guide students at restoration sites in the Park. They worked to remove blackberry, ivy, holly and trash debris found in the forest. Thanks to all the awesome students who braved the cold and shared the 💚!

Watch this site for opportunities to help in Lincoln Park (and elsewhere!).