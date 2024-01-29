UPDATE: Chief Sealth IHS student protest, six days after 15-year-old’s shooting death



That’s the scene outside Chief Sealth International High School, where a protest is getting under way, as announced last night by the sister of the 15-year-old boy who died last Tuesday of a gunshot wound across the street at Southwest Pool/Teen Life Center. Police have said that others were with him but have yet to say whether they believe the shooting was accidental or intentional. More on the protest later.

12:59 PM: Thistle is currently blocked by police as protesters march to and gather outside SW Pool/Teen Life Center.

1:34 PM: It’s over and the street has reopened. Family members and others including City Councilmember Rob Saka spoke. Full report later.