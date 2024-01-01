West Seattle, Washington

Got fitness plans for the new year? West Seattle Runner’s free ‘Get Fit’ program about to start

January 1, 2024 3:10 pm
You might have resolved to move more in the new year – and if you did, this might help you get going. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) periodically offers a free “Get Fit” training program, to get you from “couch to half marathon,” and the next one begins with an informational night at the shop (2743 California SW) at 6:30 pm this Wednesday (January 3). Then the first group training run – 1 mile – is set for Saturday. They’ll be training for a half-marathon in May. To sign up and/or ask questions, email lori@westseattlerunner.com.

