FOLLOWUP: White Center Food Bank invites you to January 12 grand-opening party at new HQ

We’ve been reporting on the progress at the new location of the White Center Food Bank (which also serves part of West Seattle). Now, you’re invited to the new WCFB headquarters’ grand-opening party:

Join White Center Food Bank (WCFB) for one of the most significant miles in our organization’s history: The GRAND OPENING of our new home! With the support of our community, we now own a newly remodeled, centrally located facility right in the heart of downtown White Center.

The Grand Opening Party features delicious food & drinks from White Center restaurants Gõ Seattle Grab & Go & El Catrín, amazing speakers, and great music.

This celebratory event not only introduces the community to the expansive features of the new space but also serves as an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate this remarkable achievement for the White Center community.

Date: Friday, Jan 12

Time: 5-7 PM

Event Location: White Center Food Bank, 10016 16th Ave SW

This new facility will bring together an incredible array of community programming, hosted both by the food bank and partner organizations. WCFB wants people from all walks of life to enter through our doors together, so that everyone feels comfortable receiving food whenever they need it.

“We’re excited for this next chapter to better serve the community and revitalize this part of the neighborhood. We hope that our supporters will continue to show up alongside us to ensure our community thrives.”- Carmen Smith, Executive Director.

