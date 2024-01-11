West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

29℉

FOLLOWUP: Sound Transit Board votes to hire Goran Sparrman as interim CEO for $385,000+

January 11, 2024 6:35 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit

Three days after Sound Transit announced Goran Sparrman was under consideration to become interim CEO, board members voted this afternoon to hire him for a year. Outgoing CEO Julie Timm‘s last day will be tomorrow, and Sparrman will start work right after that. Timm was hired less than a year and a half ago for $375,000; Sparrman’s salary will be $385,000, plus a $30,000 signing bonus and $29,000 retention bonus if he stays the entire year, according to the board-motion document. Sparrman is a former director of the city of Bellevue’s transportation department as well as former deputy director and interim director of SDOT; most recently, he worked for private-sector infrastructure firm HNTB. Major ST action expected during his year at the helm is expected to include the board’s final vote on West Seattle light-rail routing and station locations, after the Final Environmental Impact Statement is published (currently expected “midyear”).

Share This

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Sound Transit Board votes to hire Goran Sparrman as interim CEO for $385,000+"

  • CarDriver January 11, 2024 (6:40 pm)
    Reply

    That’s considered to be going rate for a qualified leader? Wouldn’t have been able to find any qualified people for less than that? Will the taxpayers actually get their money’s worth for that kind of cash outlay?

  • IfYouDriveACarIllTaxTheStreet January 11, 2024 (6:53 pm)
    Reply

    Maybe round up to $500,000.00? Thanks RTA tax.

  • Alki resident January 11, 2024 (6:55 pm)
    Reply

    What an atrocity. 

  • Rob January 11, 2024 (7:39 pm)
    Reply

    I’ll do it for 235 thousand  save tax payments of 100 thousand 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.