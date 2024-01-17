FOLLOWUP: Sad news as Jim Price’s family confirms the 4-month search is over

Four months ago, 86-year-old Jim Price left his Pigeon Point home and didn’t return. An intensive search ensued, with many possible sightings, but none ultimately panned out. Now the search is over – his family confirms that Mr. Price has been found dead. Here’s the statement we just received from them:

To our Seattle and Vashon communities,

It’s with great sadness that we inform you of the discovery of Jim’s remains in the Duwamish greenbelt, a mile south of his home near the West Seattle bridge. He was found in a hard-to-reach area that was inaccessible for our searches.

We’d like to thank everyone who helped us look for Jim in the days and weeks after his disappearance and also those who continued to keep an eye out for him over the last few months. The outpouring of care and support from the community was invaluable in our time of need.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Thank you,

The Price Family