FOLLOWUP: Sad news as Jim Price’s family confirms the 4-month search is over

January 17, 2024 10:56 am
14 COMMENTS
 Pigeon Point | West Seattle news

Four months ago, 86-year-old Jim Price left his Pigeon Point home and didn’t return. An intensive search ensued, with many possible sightings, but none ultimately panned out. Now the search is over – his family confirms that Mr. Price has been found dead. Here’s the statement we just received from them:

To our Seattle and Vashon communities,

It’s with great sadness that we inform you of the discovery of Jim’s remains in the Duwamish greenbelt, a mile south of his home near the West Seattle bridge. He was found in a hard-to-reach area that was inaccessible for our searches.

We’d like to thank everyone who helped us look for Jim in the days and weeks after his disappearance and also those who continued to keep an eye out for him over the last few months. The outpouring of care and support from the community was invaluable in our time of need.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Thank you,
The Price Family

The person who found Mr. Price’s remains also contacted us; they were out for a hike during the holiday weekend in an area west of West Marginal Way and Idaho, and notified police as soon as they made the discovery. We asked SPD about the case, and there was no initial indication of anything suspicious.

14 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Sad news as Jim Price's family confirms the 4-month search is over"

  • k January 17, 2024 (11:04 am)
    So very sorry for your loss.  Hopefully this will bring closure to the family.  

  • lucy January 17, 2024 (11:04 am)
    So very sad.  Rest in Peace.  

  • C January 17, 2024 (11:16 am)
    So Sad, Best wishes to the family during this time, So sorry for all of your losses.

  • RLV January 17, 2024 (11:21 am)
    What a tough day – I’m sending love to everyone who loves Jim.  

  • Amrit Burn January 17, 2024 (11:25 am)
    So sorry. I have been following this and was hoping he would be found alive. Prayers

  • South 22nd Jim January 17, 2024 (11:31 am)
    God bless you Jim. Peace and love to the Price family.

  • Oj January 17, 2024 (11:38 am)
    Your family has been in my prayers, so sorry for your loss 

  • tom January 17, 2024 (11:54 am)
    rip Jim

  • North 22nd Angie January 17, 2024 (11:55 am)
    My heart is broken. I’m so sorry. 

  • Gatewood resident January 17, 2024 (11:57 am)
    I was always on the lookout when out and about and I’m so sorry hear the news. Hopefully you can now find closure and peace. Our heartfelt sympathies to you all. 

  • sam-c January 17, 2024 (12:02 pm)
    I’ve been thinking about Jim and his family since he went missing.  So sorry to hear about this. Sending peace to all of Jim’s loved ones.  

  • Heather January 17, 2024 (12:04 pm)
    Lights up for Jim and his family.

  • WS Resident January 17, 2024 (12:08 pm)
    My deepest condolences to your family, I can’t imagine this loss. I had a very strong feeling that he may been injured in a location that was inaccessible to searchers but didn’t feel it was right to share my theories yet. I sincerely hope his family is able to get some closure, and I’m praying sincerely for his friends and family.

  • Donna2 January 17, 2024 (12:15 pm)
    Thankful that he’s been found. My condolences.

