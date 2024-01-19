FOLLOWUP: If you’re wondering what’s up with the long-closed Jack Block Park pier …

(WSB photo, 2021)

Three years have now passed since we reported that the pier at Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor Avenue SW) might have to be rebuilt, after what by our count was at least its third closure in a year and a half – and this time, a closure from which it has never reopened. The park is owned by the Port of Seattle, and inquiries are handled by the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the partnership of the Seattle and Tacoma port authorities. So we asked NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh for an update on the pier’s status/future. Here’s what she told us:

Analysis on the best solution (repair or replacement) for the Jack Block Park Pier was conducted and the NWSA has determined a replacement of the pier is best. Design of the Pier Replacement Project will begin this year and funds for the replacement were approved in our 2024 budget. The full completion date of the project has yet to be determined.

We didn’t find the line item in the NWSA’s budget but it’s in the Port of Seattle budget – 196 pages in, $500,000 is allotted this year, $2.5 million next year, and $3.4 million in 2026 for what’s billed as “pier and plaza replacement” at the park.