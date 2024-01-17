FOLLOWUP: Don Armeni Boat Ramp dock-replacement work begins, seven years after first word of the plan

Thanks to Doug Eglington for sending photos Tuesday showing that crews were delivering materials to Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Today Seattle Parks confirmed this is the start of the long-in-the-works project to replace the floating docks at Don Armeni. Parks reiterates that one float will remain in service at all times; Doug sent another photo today showing one already has been removed:

This is another long-delayed project – we first reported on the plan seven years ago, at which time work was expected to start later that year (2017). Two years ago, Parks blamed the delay on federal permitting. The contractor is American Construction of Tacoma, which bid $1.2 million last year; Parks says the work should take about two months.