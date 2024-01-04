FOLLOWUP: Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ parking plan

(SDOT photo – new signage for Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’)

One month ago, we reported on the new design for the permanent features of the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive northwest of 63rd, and Alki Avenue west of 63rd. Much ensuing discussion focused on the parking situation. This week, SDOT sent a newsletter recapping the design plans and adding the finalized parking stats for those concerned:

# of ADA parking spaces: 3

# of speed humps: 3

# of parking we’re removing (on Beach Dr SW from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW): approx. 61 spaces

# of parking spaces available (on Beach Dr SW from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW): approx. 48 spaces

# of parking we’re removing (Cul-de-sac area: raised crosswalk to 64th Pl SW): approx. 6

SDOT adds, “Existing public parking has also been identified in the area for possible re-striping, improved signage, or other updates to better indicate its availability for visitors.” Construction of the permanent features is expected to happen this spring.