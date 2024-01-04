West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ parking plan

January 4, 2024 12:22 pm
(SDOT photo – new signage for Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’)

One month ago, we reported on the new design for the permanent features of the Alki Point “Healthy Street” – Beach Drive northwest of 63rd, and Alki Avenue west of 63rd. Much ensuing discussion focused on the parking situation. This week, SDOT sent a newsletter recapping the design plans and adding the finalized parking stats for those concerned:

# of ADA parking spaces: 3
# of speed humps: 3
# of parking we’re removing (on Beach Dr SW from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW): approx. 61 spaces
# of parking spaces available (on Beach Dr SW from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW): approx. 48 spaces
# of parking we’re removing (Cul-de-sac area: raised crosswalk to 64th Pl SW): approx. 6

SDOT adds, “Existing public parking has also been identified in the area for possible re-striping, improved signage, or other updates to better indicate its availability for visitors.” Construction of the permanent features is expected to happen this spring.

  • Alki resident January 4, 2024 (12:35 pm)
    This is absolutely asinine. I can’t believe they’re taking away all of this parking. Why? What’s the explanation that truly makes sense to take this much parking away? My best friend has lived at the end of that street for 30 years, and I’ve been in West Seattle for 43 yrs and never once have we seen an issue with this street. Unreal

