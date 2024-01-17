Ferries, Morgan, Highland Park community meetings, and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more events):

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: Online community meeting at 12:30 pm – our preview includes how to attend.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair it instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games tonight, at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), the girls play Roosevelt at 5:45 pm and the boys play Bishop Blanchet at 7:30 pm.

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … 7 pm trivia at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW, White Center) … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION MEETING: 7 pm, online and in person, as explained in our preview.

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB TOWN HALL: 7 pm, online, with attendance info in our preview.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

