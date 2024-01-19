Fauntleroy YMCA town hall, WSHS play, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(“Northwest conifer with decorative flattened scales and winter buds,” explains photographer Rosalie Miller)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for the rest of your Friday:

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TODDLER GYM: Free indoor playspace, 3-5 pm at Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

FAUNTLEROY YMCA TOWN HALL: As previewed here, the YMCA (WSB sponsor) wants to hear from you regarding the future of its longtime Fauntleroy location. This event, 4-6 pm at Fauntleroy Church/Y (9140 California SW), is intended for you to offer comments and/or ask questions.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SONGWRITER INCUBATOR NIGHT: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Folk rock with Dublin Abbey at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ AT WSHS: The West Seattle High School Drama-produced play has its final performance tonight at 7:30 pm in the school theater. (3000 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Beefeetees, Torch, Justin Harden. $10.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

