Fauntleroy YMCA town hall, WSHS play, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

January 19, 2024 10:12 am
(“Northwest conifer with decorative flattened scales and winter buds,” explains photographer Rosalie Miller)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for the rest of your Friday:

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TODDLER GYM: Free indoor playspace, 3-5 pm at Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

FAUNTLEROY YMCA TOWN HALL: As previewed here, the YMCA (WSB sponsor) wants to hear from you regarding the future of its longtime Fauntleroy location. This event, 4-6 pm at Fauntleroy Church/Y (9140 California SW), is intended for you to offer comments and/or ask questions.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SONGWRITER INCUBATOR NIGHT: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Folk rock with Dublin Abbey at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ AT WSHS: The West Seattle High School Drama-produced play has its final performance tonight at 7:30 pm in the school theater. (3000 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Beefeetees, Torch, Justin Harden. $10.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

