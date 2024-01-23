Fauntleroy Gardening Co.: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Fauntleroy Gardening Co. as our newest WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what Fauntleroy Gardening Co. would like you to know:

Are you looking for an exterior space to match the detail of your home’s interior? Do you want to extend your living space out into the garden? Fauntleroy Gardening Co. has distinguished itself in designing, installing, and maintaining gardens that invite the visitor into their spaces and encourage them to linger, relax, and unwind. Established in 2006 and based in West Seattle since 2014, Fauntleroy Gardening Co. welcomes new homeowners and established West Seattleites as we continue to grow our roots deeper in the neighborhood.

With over 20 years of horticultural and design experience, we provide our clients with unique garden design that closely aligns with their desired aesthetic, style of home, and natural surroundings. Our work ranges from containers to mixed borders, estate gardens to urban oases. In addition to fine pruning, seasonal color updates, seasonal cleanups, garden restoration, garden coaching, design & installation, we also specialize in garden maintenance.

Once your new or restored garden is in place, you’ll want to keep it looking beautiful with regular maintenance. Our clients rely upon and benefit from our team’s knowledge and expertise to assess the garden, create a game plan for its care, and implement it over time. Fine pruning techniques are used to whip neglected maples, rhododendrons, and other ornamentals into shape and keep them looking beautiful from season to season.

For those whose love of gardening exceeds the space that they have, let us tempt you with lush and lovely custom containers. Check out the container portfolio on our website for examples of containers that our clients love. We’re deeply invested in the care, maintenance, and betterment of our clients’ gardens as well as our community. That’s why we take the time to seek out local community organizations who share our values of preserving/protecting Puget Sound ecosystems, and enrich them through education and good old-fashioned hard work. We have partnered with New Start Community Garden (aka Shark Garden) by donating Fauntleroy Gardening Co. volunteer hours, and we look forward to expanding our local volunteer network as we continue to grow as a company.

We know that there are many landscaping companies out there and perhaps you’ve worked with one only to have been underwhelmed. Give FGC a call and let us show you what it means to work with a professional gardening company. Check us out on Instagram @fauntleroygardeningco, then head over to our website fauntleroygardeningco.com where you can see our portfolio and contact information. We look forward to meeting more of our West Seattle neighbors as we continue planting the seeds of great design.

