Date’s set for West Seattle’s next recycling/shredding event

January 31, 2024 4:16 pm
The date is set for one of West Seattle’s most popular spring (in this case, almost-spring) events – the recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce. We’ve just received information about this year’s event, set for 9 am-noon Saturday, March 9, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). From the official flyer, here’s what they’ll be accepting:

This is a drive-up/ride-up/walk-up, free-of-charge event, with other partners including Seattle Public Utilities and Waste Management. For a more detailed list of what will and won’t be accepted, and a few limits (such as 4 boxes of shreddable paper), see our calendar listing.

