CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Teen sentenced after guilty plea in purse-snatch robbery

(WSB photo, Westwood Village, 10/20/23)

Back in October, we reported on the arrest of two 15-year-old boys after a purse-snatch robbery in Admiral and a purchase made with one of the victim’s cards. This week, one pleaded guilty and was sentenced, while the other has a plea hearing scheduled for next week. As they are being prosecuted as juveniles, we have identified them only as Suspects #1 and #2. The one who pleaded guilty this week is #1. Court documents say he was the one who got out of a car that pulled up behind the victim, near 45th and Stevens in the middle of the afternoon, and ran up to her from behind, knocking her to the ground and struggling with her for her purse, finally pulling it away. A tracing signal from the phone in her purse led police to the two boys at Westwood Village, where they were coming out of GameStop with a PlayStation they had bought with one of the victim’s cards. They split up, but police quickly took both of them into custody. #1 has remained in detention; his previous convictions, as we reported here, included a 2022 carjacking in Burien and a car theft last year in Kent. While on “electronic home monitoring” for the latter, he cut off the monitoring bracelet, and was arrested in September for an incident also involving Suspect #2 and a stolen car found at Bellevue Square.

Getting back to the current case, #1 pleaded guilty this past Wednesday to one reduced charge, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and one charge that was unchanged from October, second-degree ID theft. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended the standard range of 15 to 36 weeks in state juvenile detention, and that’s what Judge Joe Campagna ordered. But that’s not all the time the defendant will be serving, KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney explains – he also has an additional “15-to-36-week range” from a prior conviction – previously suspended, but now that’s revoked – plus two months. Juvenile sentencing works differently from adult sentencing, with ranges rather than fixed periods, and it will be up to the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to determine when he’s released.