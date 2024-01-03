CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hearings for two of three teens charged in Alki/Beach Drive carjacking/robbery attempts

Two weeks after three teenage boys were arrested following three Alki/Beach Drive robbery/carjacking attempts and a police chase, two had detention reviews today. The one we labeled suspect #1, the 14-year-old allegedly driving the stolen car while leading police on that chase, will stay in juvenile detention at the Youth Services Center. The other 14-year-old, suspect #2, is now on electronic home monitoring. Today’s hearing for suspect #3, who is 16, was postponed until next Monday; his detention status will be reviewed then. Each of the three is charged with one count of first-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree robbery, plus one auto-theft-related charge. The robbery and attempts were reported to 911 within the span of eight minutes just before 10 pm on December 18th – first 2800 block of Alki, then 59th/Admiral, then the 5700 block of Beach Drive.