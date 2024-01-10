CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Awareness campaign launched after more than two dozen sexual-harassment reports

That’s the poster (full-size PDF here) that local women have been distributing around the area to warn others about a man suspected in multiple incidents of sexual harassment. We first published a reader report about this on December 30th; one of the women involved emailed us the poster today, explaining, “Since emailing you on this originally, we are now up to more than 2 dozen similar reports (majority in West Seattle but some in Burien and White Center as well) of harassment via social media reports – the most recent on Sunday near the West Seattle Farmers Market, which they reported on our original blog post.” (Here’s the link to that comment.) They asked us to again publish a photo of the man’s pickup truck:

And they want you to know that if you have an incident to report, SPD has told them to advise victims to please call it in to 911 and. refer to SPD incident # 24-002311.