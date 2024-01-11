COUNTDOWN: Four months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024

We’ve already received questions about this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – so here’s a quick “countdown” note: It’s now exactly four months away, second Saturday in May as always, and that’s May 11 this year. If you’re new, this isn’t one big sale, but rather sales large and small all over the peninsula, one of the first events of the spring/summer season. In the spirit of other community-wide sale days around the country, this one was founded by a now-defunct nonprofit in 2005, and we took over as coordinators starting in 2008. Registration to be on the official WSCGSD map will open in early April. (Here’s our coverage from last year.)