CAN YOU HELP? Madison Middle School students seeking gift-card donations for read-a-thon

You donate, they read! The Madison Middle School ASB (student association) has a request:

Help us get people reading!

Madison Middle School’s annual fundraiser is approaching! This fundraiser allows us to fund clubs, sports, and extracurriculars. This year, we’ll be holding a read-a-thon, from March 11th to March 25th. We are looking for incentives for students to motivate them to participate. The Madison Middle School ASB will be accepting gift cards/certificates to local West Seattle businesses, no more than $25 each.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a donation, please email madisonmsasb@gmail.com