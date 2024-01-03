BIZNOTES: ‘Dry January’ at Beer Junction; HomeStreet spotlights ArtsWest; new clinic

Three more business notes:

‘DRY JANUARY’: The Beer Junction proprietor Corey Leitch sent this announcement:

If you’re taking the month off from full-strength booze you can still come and hang at The Beer Junction! We’ve got two full fridges full of non-alcoholic treats for you to sip and enjoy while you spend time outside the house. Beers from Athletic, Bravus, Self Care, Best Day and so many more, plus NA ciders, cocktails, CBD sodas and a great selection of soft drinks. Doing Dry January doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy a drink with your friends or decompress after a long day. Come in and have a drink with us this month! P.S. – we always have this huge selection of NA drinks, year round, in case that’s always your thing!

HOMESTREET WRAPS UP ARTSWEST SPOTLIGHT: Every month, HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) spotlights another local business or organization – this past month, it was ArtsWest (also a WSB sponsor), so managing director Inji Kamel (below right, with HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie) stopped by today:

There’s a drawing each month at the bank for a prize from the spotlight business/organization; Inji drew the winner today – prize this time is two tickets to any of ArtsWest’s remaining plays this season. (Next up is “Born With Teeth,” opening February 1.)

NEW CLINIC: Dr. Laura Jewett, DPT, emailed us to announce her new business, West Seattle Pelvic Health & Physical Therapy. Dr. Jewett explains, “It’s located inside Dragonfly Yoga at 3270 California Ave. SW.” You can read more about her and the clinic here.