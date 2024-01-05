West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

BIZNOTE: West Seattle-area Safeway stores to close earlier because of safety concerns

January 5, 2024 9:25 pm
Thanks to the reader who texted that photo of a note posted on the door at Admiral Safeway, announcing that as of next Wednesday, the store will be closing at midnight instead of 1 am. The other two West Seattle-area Safeways (Jefferson Square and Roxbury) will also start closing at midnight, regional spokesperson Sara Osborne tells WSB. She explains, “Almost all our stores in City of Seattle close at midnight or 11 pm once those three are included. The decision was made out of concern for the safety of our associates and customers because we are experiencing a significant increase of violent incidents and major theft, especially at late hours.”

8 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle-area Safeway stores to close earlier because of safety concerns"

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy January 5, 2024 (9:44 pm)
    Sad…  I’m actually strongly considering moving lately. This is a small component.  I’m. Um. Moving to the safe haven that is Tacoma.  Haha. Clearly I’m not very strategically moving (high crime rate…). But at least it’s a different beast. 

  • Star55 January 5, 2024 (10:00 pm)
    Glad the staff comes first.

  • Skeptic January 5, 2024 (10:02 pm)
    Bit by bit the quality of life in W. Seattle is eroding away because of of crime.  Can we band together and stop it?

    • AN January 5, 2024 (10:44 pm)
      This is exactly it. There are 80M+ residents of WS and I’d venture fewer than 50 who are wreaking havoc on our entire community. When we see something happening, we can’t turn a blind eye, stand around uneasily, pretend it’s just “kids”, etc. Enough is enough, it’s got to stop.

  • jissy January 5, 2024 (10:09 pm)
    The inmates running the asylums are winning — this is disappointing.  

  • eva merrick January 5, 2024 (10:15 pm)
    Good decision.  With delivery available, why not close earlier, 9 or 10 pm?

    • sixbuck January 5, 2024 (10:42 pm)
      You do realize that not everyone works the same hours as yourself, don’t you?

  • Nightowl January 5, 2024 (10:47 pm)
    I’m a bit of a nightowl so I appreciate late hours but it’s definitely getting crazy out there so I understand. I wonder if we’ll get to the point with our grocery stores where it’s like Muckleshoot Casino and you have to show ID for entry and your name gets checked against a blacklist.

