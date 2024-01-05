BIZNOTE: West Seattle-area Safeway stores to close earlier because of safety concerns

Thanks to the reader who texted that photo of a note posted on the door at Admiral Safeway, announcing that as of next Wednesday, the store will be closing at midnight instead of 1 am. The other two West Seattle-area Safeways (Jefferson Square and Roxbury) will also start closing at midnight, regional spokesperson Sara Osborne tells WSB. She explains, “Almost all our stores in City of Seattle close at midnight or 11 pm once those three are included. The decision was made out of concern for the safety of our associates and customers because we are experiencing a significant increase of violent incidents and major theft, especially at late hours.”