BIZNOTE: Tattoo Pizzazz moves (back) to Morgan Junction

Tattoo Pizzazz, briefly located in north Morgan Junction four years ago, has moved back to that area. Co-proprietor Johnathan Fleming sent the announcement and photo:

Our West Seattle tattoo shop Tattoo Pizzazz has relocated to 6021c California Ave SW, just north of Morgan Junction. Our shop “opened” in March 2020 on California Ave at Juneau Street, although we immediately were closed due to the 3-month pandemic closure. We were most recently in a unit at ActivSpace on Harbor Ave. My wife Shannon Perry and I are owners and also tattoo at the shop. We both have over 10 years of experience each, and our shop specializes in portraiture, traditional, realism, and coverups. We are available by appointment via an inquiry form on our website tattoopizzazz.com … People can contact us via email with any questions – tattoopizzazz@gmail.com

The artists’ individual direct links are on the shop website too.