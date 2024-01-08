BIZNOTE: About the trucks at Westwood Village

We received some questions today about trucks unloading stacks of cargo outside the ex-Bed Bath and Beyond store at Westwood Village, so we went over to check. The trucks were actually carrying equipment for Fitness 19, the new gym opening in the former 24 Hour Fitness space on the breezeway to the east. No opening date announced yet; it’s been one year since we first reported Fitness 19 was taking the space, which had been vacant for two years by then. (As for the ex-Bed Bath and Beyond space, it, like the ex-Staples store, remains advertised for lease.)