Alki Arts (in Morgan Junction): Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Alki Arts as a new WSB sponsor. When new sponsors join us to advertise their local businesses to you, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what Alki Arts would like you to know:

Alki Arts proprietor Diane Venti says her mission at her new location in Morgan Junction, at 6030 California Avenue SW, remains the same as it’s been since her first gallery opened on Alki in 2010 – to provide original art from local artists at a reasonable price. She says that if you’re looking for something to put over the mantle that makes a statement, she can help you do that without breaking the bank.

To find art for Alki Arts, Diane tours shows in the Pacific Northwest to find the highest caliber of professional art created by people who aren’t necessarily famous, but have years of experience creating work for shows and art tours. Diane says that means you’ll find art at Alki Arts from established artists with impressive resumes. Every month, Diane brings in new groups of artists to exhibit at Alki Arts. Some of the featured artists have been showing at her galleries for more than a decade; she also brings in new and upcoming artists.

Alki Arts is also an event space, and you can go there to enjoy music, too – Diane has launched an “Intimate Concert Series” (see the schedule on the website).

Alki Arts is open 12 pm-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment; it’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Diane also works with private clients.

